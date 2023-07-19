Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Diversity Council presents Breaking Barriers: A Diversity Grant Showcase on July 28, 2023, at the Courtyard by Marriott Gulfport Beachfront located at 1600 E Beach Blvd Gulfport, MS 39501.

Doors open at 8:00 a.m. and the program begins at 8:30 a.m.

This event will celebrate diversity and inclusivity by awarding 15 grants for the Mississippi Power Shine a Light Minority Grants.

Our keynote speaker, Dr. Zillah Fluker, Director of Executive Leadership at the UNCF Institute for Capacity Building, will share her insights on breaking down barriers and promoting equity in today’s society.

In addition to the grant ceremony and keynote address, the event will feature resource tables for small businesses, providing an opportunity to network and connect with other community leaders.

Register at www.mscoastchamber.com or by calling the Chamber office, 228-604-0014.

Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce’s Diversity Council seeks to connect, inform, and develop diverse businesses while advocating for their success through innovative programming curated by the council.

Additional goals include increasing chamber membership by communicating benefits to Minority Owned Businesses.