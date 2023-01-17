Gazebo Gazette

On Tuesday, January 17, 2023 the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Melissa Maureen Winters who resides in the county on one felony count of Uttering Forgery.

According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, on December 6, 2022, Winters went a local bank in Saucier, MS, and cashed a $6000.00 check that was later determined to be fraudulent.

Shortly after, Harrison County Sheriff’s Investigators obtained a warrant on Winters for Uttering Forgery.

On January 16, 2023, Winters was arrested on the warrant at her residence by Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies. Winters was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility.

Melissa Maureen Winters was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with Uttering Forgery. Melissa Maureen Winters is being held in lieu of a $10,000.00 bond set by Justice Court Judge Damon Reese.





