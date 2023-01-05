Gazebo Gazette

Beginning this school year, the Long Beach School District (LBSD) offers residents and businesses the chance to contribute to the district’s Early Learning Collaborative which supports the district’s PreK-4 program with the added benefit of receiving tax credits on next year’s tax filings.

Alliance Health Center, Inc. stepped up and chose to make a difference by donating $10,000 to LBSD’s collaborative.

Assistant Superintendent Kelleigh Reynolds Broussard oversees the program for LBSD.

“We are extremely grateful to receive this investment in our children by way of this organization that recognizes the value of providing an early childhood education to children in Long Beach,” Broussard stated.

Superintendent Dr. Talia Lock is thankful for the donation.

“I appreciate their generous donation investing in our students,” Lock said. “Partnerships like this are investments in the future of our students and, in turn, the future of our community. Businesses and individuals directing their tax credits to the district’s PreK-4 Collaborative is a wonderful opportunity to support our schools and most importantly, support our children. We hope this is just the beginning of collaborations like this with businesses and individuals in our community.”

The tax credit gives residents and businesses the opportunity to benefit students by diverting their state tax liability to remain local in the district’s PreK-4 Learning Collaborative.

The process is simple and requires a donation payable to Long Beach Early Learning Collaborative. This donation is then matched 1:1 on the state tax return.

To make a donation, contact:

Kelleigh Reynolds Broussard at kelleigh.broussard@lbsdk12.com or Amber Geiser at amber.geiser@lbsdk12.com or call the school district office at 228-864-1146.