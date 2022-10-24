Gazebo Gazette

Coast Episcopal School of Long Beach has become a NASA ASTRO CAMP® Community Partner, a National/International Partner Program that provides NASA-unique STEM engagement activities and experiences to youth, families and educators in their own communities.

The independent school is now one of a total of 201 NASA ACCP partners in 29 states and six countries, and one of 14 MS Gulf Coast partners.

The NASA ACCP (NASA ASTRO CAMP® Community Partners) Program will enable CES Students to have access to authentic NASA Science Experiences by integration of NASA’s unique resources and expertise.

The program provides STEM-based educational materials and presentations plus connections to NASA scientists, astronauts, and engineers. The program’s mission is to spark students’ interest in learning NASA Earth and Space Science, technology applications, engineering, rocketry, robotics and computer science.

“Having NASA resources to support Coast Episcopal School’s STEAM-based curriculum is a fantastic opportunity for our students,” says Head of School Jake Winter. “While all of our classes may be able to utilize some of the resources, the NASA partnership will be invaluable to the educational resources made available at CES’ Seemann Makerspace.”

Tarah Herbert, Seemann Makerspace Director, credits the school’s new partnership to its introduction by CES parent, Megan Martinez, who is a NASA Engineer at Stennis Space Center. With Martinez’ support, Tarah will be utilizing the NASA resources to enhance CES’ Fifth and Sixth Grade Robotics Team.

Nearly 20 CES students are on this year’s robotics team, which is in its fourth year at the 70+ year old, Long Beach independent school.

Though still in its early years of development, the CES teams already have brought honor to the school by capturing the 2019 Innovation Project Award and a first place Cores Value win in 2022 at the annual, state-wide FIRST LEGO League Competition.

Says Herbert, “Our CES Robotics Program mirrors the goal of the Seemann Makerspace. It permits our students to solve complex missions which, in turn, leads them to better understand problems that exist in our world and find innovative solutions. We are so excited to be a NASA ACCP partner. Having NASA resources at our fingertips will push our existing exemplary robotics initiative to an even higher level”



Coast Episcopal School has been dedicated to a life-long love of learning by developing the whole child – mind, body and spirit – and providing a joyful, unique and nurturing Judeo-Christian Community that inspires its students to imagine and create a better world.

Founded in 1950, CES is a member of the Southern Association of Independent Schools (SAIS). For additional information: Coast Episcopal School, 5065 Espy Avenue, Long Beach, MS. (228)452-9442. coastepiscopalschool.org