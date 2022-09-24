by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/AP Member – editor@thegazebogazette.com

After honoring the Fireman of the Year, Lieutenant Aaron Caleb Robinson, with a plaque presented by the Donnie Levens American Legion Post of 1995 in Long Beach, the city approved a development agreement with Jourdan Nicaud and his entity through a 4-1 vote Tuesday night, September 20, 2022 at the city of Pass Christian Board of Aldermen meeting.

The agreement states the allocation of $1.5 million from the city’s 2022 Gulf Coast Restoration Fund Grant Award for the residential development and improvement of this property, which used to be the St. Paul Church and the area west of the chapel on St. Paul Avenue.

On a 4-1 vote, Ward 2 Alderwoman Regina Charlot was still in dissent because of the tax waiver received for the Nicaud developments in Pass Christian.

Funding provided for this area will not only be used for development but also improvement of the property.

In other actions during the meeting, City Attorney Malcolm Jones asked the board to take no action on considering an appeal from the O’Dwyer family for the Historic Preservation Committee ruling Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

The committee had approved the placement of the home situated on Scenic Drive for Dr. and Mrs. Michael Dunham. Jones expressed that a resolution from both parties was in the works and will be presented at a future date.

This case has been returning to the board of aldermen for the last few weeks until the city attorney mentioned a potential closure is near.

Amongst personnel, Sharon Starita was officially named the Deputy City Clerk to begin the first week of October with a $15/hour while the board authorized Building Code Director, Mark Savasta, to be allowed using the city vehicle for the take-home program because he lives outside of the 25 mile range.

No action was taken after a discussion of having a Safe Haven Baby Box and following an executive session, Pass Christian Mayor Jimmy Rafferty stated publicly that under advise from counsel, the city should look for a settlement with a current court case Jason Edmunds v. City of Pass Christian.

Pass Christian Police Sergeant Haley Overstreet was to be presented with Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the American Legion, but she was out on leave.

The next official Pass Christian Board of Aldermen meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 4 in the city municipal courtroom at 6pm.

Photo: Pass Christian Firefighter Aaron Caleb Robinson shakes hands with American Legion Post 1995 Commander Bill Moran after receiving his plaque Tuesday, September 20. Photo by Hunter Dawkins/The Gazebo Gazette via AP.