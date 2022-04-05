Gazebo Gazette
The week of April 3rd-9th is National Library Week.
This year’s theme is: Connect with Your Library.
To celebrate this special week, the Pass Christian Library was pleased to welcome Author Elizabeth Miki Brina for a presentation on Monday, April 4th.
The public library started with a reception honoring the author, followed by a presentation on her book Speak, Okinawa.
Elizabeth Miki Brina is the recipient of a Rona Jaffe–Bread Loaf Scholarship and a New York State Summer Writers Institute Scholarship. She lives and teaches in New Orleans.
The author’s debut memoir Speak, Okinawa is a nuanced investigation of self, lineage, and inheritance.
This event was free and open to the public.
Call 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com, if you have any questions or need further information or email , w.allard@harrison.lib.ms.us