by K.G. McAnally, Contributing Writer

PASS CHRISTIAN (GG) — For Thursdays during the summer, the PCI Diamonds hosted Kids Bingo in the Banquet Room at Pass Christian Isles Golf Cub beginning at 5:30pm. Refreshments were served and pizza was available for $2 per slice.

This Thursday, July 11, 2024, Sherry Taylor did a wonderful job as Caller and encouraged the kids to participate in choosing the patterns for all 3 games. Prize bags were awarded to the winners and a cash prize of $20 was donated by Pass Christian Isles Club President, Greg Federico.

All proceeds go directly to the PCI Diamonds and are used to fund upcoming community events. Bring your family out next Thursday and join in the fun. The end of summer celebration of Kids Bingo will be on July 25th.

(Photos by K.G. McAnally/The Gazebo Gazette)