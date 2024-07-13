The Gazebo Gazette

LONG BEACH (GG) — P.E.O. Chapter B of Long Beach announces the award of a Program for Continuing Education (PCE) grant to Courtland Massey. P.E.O. is an international philanthropic educational organization interested in bringing women increased opportunities for higher education.

Courtland and her husband Jacob are both employees of the Long Beach School District. During their marriage, they relocated twice due to his career as a football coach. They are the proud parents of two children, Gray Alexander, age 3, and Merideth Anne, age 1.

After recently applying to William Carey University and while balancing family, work, and school, Courtland plans to complete her Master’s Degree in Elementary Education.

“Receiving my master’s degree would further my education so that I could widen my field of study. I would be able to make a difference in students’ lives from the beginning of their school career. It is important to lay a positive foundation early in students’ education,” stated Massey.

“Our committee was impressed by Courtland’s tenacity to achieve her education goals amid multiple moves and roadblocks. Her strong faith has gotten her through, and we feel that she epitomizes what it takes to be successful. Courtland has a passion for God, her family, her students, and teaching. She is everything P.E.O. supports in women striving to better themselves by reaching their education goals,” said PCE Committee Chairperson Dominique Perryman.

The P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education, established in 1973, is a grant program providing one-time financial assistance to women whose education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to return to school to complete a degree or certification that will improve their marketable skills for employment. Applicants must be identified and recommended by a local chapter.

Courtland was recommended for consideration by P.E.O. Chapter B of Long Beach. Established in 1930, the group serves as the state’s second oldest P.E.O. chapter. For additional information about P.E.O., visit www.peointernational.org and/or peomississippi.org.

Photo Attachment: Dominique Perryman, Chapter B – PCE Committee Chairperson and Courtland Massey, 2024 PCE Grant