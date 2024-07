2021 UNREDEEMED DELIQUENT TAXES | DISTRICT 1

District 1 includes the following zip codes: 39530, 39531, 39532, 39534, 39540, 39565, 39574

HARRISON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT, LIST OF UNREDEEMED DELIQUENT TAXES FOR THE YEAR 2021 SOLD BY SHARON NASH BARNETT, TAX COLLECTOR ON AUGUST 29, 2022, AND UNREDEEMED AS OF THIS DAY JUNE 26, 2024.

REDEMPTION OF DELIQUENT TAXES IS CONDUCTED IN THE OFFICE OF ANGELA THRASH, CHANCERY CLARK. THE LAST DAY TO REDEEM IS AUGUST 29, 2024.

2021 UNREDEEMED DELIQUENT TAXES | DISTRICT 2

District 2 includes the following zip codes: 39501, 39503, 39507, 39532, 39573, 39574

HARRISON COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI, FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT, LIST OF UNREDEEMED DELIQUENT TAXES FOR THE YEAR 2021 SOLD BY SHARON NASH BARNETT, TAX COLLECTOR ON AUGUST 29, 2022, AND UNREDEEMED AS OF THIS DAY JUNE 26, 2024.

REDEMPTION OF DELIQUENT TAXES IS CONDUCTED IN THE OFFICE OF ANGELA THRASH, CHANCERY CLARK. THE LAST DAY TO REDEEM IS AUGUST 29, 2024.