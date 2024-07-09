The Gazebo Gazette

LONG BEACH (GG) — Sparklight (a leading broadband communications provider), recently awarded $5,000 to Long Beach High School Career & Technical Education Program through the company’s Charitable Giving Fund. The school’s program was one of 26 recipients across the company’s 24-state footprint that received grants totaling more than $125,000 during the company’s most recent award period.

The Sparklight grant will be used for the Career & Technical Education Program’s “Whiskers and Waggers Fun Hub-Extended Stay” project, an initiative to revitalize the City of Long Beach Police Department’s animal shelter.

Enrolled students will gain career and technical training skills related to engineering, construction and welding, as they improve the physical, emotional and social well-being of animals awaiting adoption. Participating Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) students will earn volunteer hours.

“We are grateful to Sparklight for the $5,000 donation for our Whiskers and Waggers project,” said Long Beach High School Work-Based Learning Coordinator Demetria Brown. “It will truly have an impact across our entire community. Thank you, Sparklight, for putting the ‘spark’ into our important project.”

The Charitable Giving Fund, which annually awards $250,000 in grants to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations in communities served by the Cable One family of brands (Sparklight®, Fidelity Communications, Hargray, ValuNet Fiber and CableAmerica), concentrates support in the following priority areas:

Education and Digital Literacy

Food Insecurity

Community Development

Sparklight has a long history of supporting the communities it serves through donations of time and resources to food banks, animal shelters, senior and child advocacy programs and community beautification projects, to name a few. All associates are encouraged to use an annual “Angel Day” funded by the company to volunteer for a philanthropy of their choice.

Nonprofit organizations may apply for a Sparklight Charitable Giving Fund grant during open application periods each spring and fall. Applications for fall 2024 grants will be accepted October 1–31, 2024. For more information about the Sparklight Charitable Giving Fund, please visit www.sparklight.com/charitablegiving.

Photo – Left to right: Felicha Haley, John Hilbert and Charlie Oakes of Sparklight with Demetria Brown of Long Beach High School