The Gazebo Gazette

JACKSON (GG) — The Mississippi National Guard is hosting a change of command ceremony at Joint Force Headquarters, 1410 Riverside Dr. in Jackson, Sunday, July 14, 2024, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Maj. Gen. Barry A. Blanchard, current assistant adjutant general and commander of the Mississippi Air National Guard, will relinquish command to Brig. Gen. Edward H. Evans during the ceremony.

The presiding officer is Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, the adjutant general of Mississippi.

The Assistant Adjutant General – Air is responsible for directing Air National Guard operations, formulating, developing, and coordinating all programs, policies, and plans ensuring the mission readiness of the 172d Airlift Wing in Flowood, the 186th Air Refueling Wing in Meridian, and the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport.

Evans, a Gulfport native, is the current chief of staff for the Mississippi Air National Guard in Jackson. He has more than 4,300 flight hours, including more than 725 combat flight hours.

The Mississippi Air National Guard is comprised of approximately 2,600 active and traditional Guardsmen and contributes more than $194 million annually to the state economy.