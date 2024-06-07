Gazebo Gazette

LONG BEACH (GG) —

Saturday, June 1, 2024, the Long Beach Police Department responded to a call for service regarding a stolen trailer and lawn mower. It was reported that a John Deer Z355E 48A lawn mower and a black 5X8 tilt trailer had been taken from a residence off North Seal Avenue.

Further investigations showed that a dark colored SUV pulled onto the property at approximately 2258 hours, and left in the evening with the trailer and lawn mower in tow.

It was later discovered that the suspect vehicle had stopped at a gas station and possibly had received help from an accomplice. Check the photos on the Long Beach Police Department Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=852709136885131&set=a.242671421222242) taken from a video obtained at the gas station.

If you know either of these suspects or the vehicles in these photos, please contact the Long Beach Police Department @ 228-865-1981 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.