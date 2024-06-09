Logan, a 1986 Saint Stanislaus College alum, coached the Rock-A-Chaws’ baseball team for 17 years, won 283 games, six Divi- sion 8-4A titles, and two Class 4A state championships in 2010 and 2015.

Logan commented, “This is a tremendous and humbling honor to be recognized and acknowledged by one’s peers. Being able to come to the All-Star festivities and talk with many of the coaches that I coached against was something that allowed me to reminisce about so many great memories.”

Logan has spent 30 years in the coaching profession with the last 22 years at Saint Stanislaus.