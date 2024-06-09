by Joseph W. Gex II, Staff Writer
HATTIESBURG (GG) — Longtime Saint Stanislaus (SSC) coach Mark Logan from Pass Christian was inducted into the Crossroads Diamond Club Hall of Fame last week during the annual state all-star game held at William Carey University.
Logan, a 1986 Saint Stanislaus College alum, coached the Rock-A-Chaws’ baseball team for 17 years, won 283 games, six Divi- sion 8-4A titles, and two Class 4A state championships in 2010 and 2015.
Logan commented, “This is a tremendous and humbling honor to be recognized and acknowledged by one’s peers. Being able to come to the All-Star festivities and talk with many of the coaches that I coached against was something that allowed me to reminisce about so many great memories.”
Logan has spent 30 years in the coaching profession with the last 22 years at Saint Stanislaus.
He previously coached at St. Louis Catholic High School in Louisiana, Hancock, and Pass Christian. Logan served as head baseball coach at Pass Christian for three years and 17 years at SSC ending in 2020. He finished with an overall baseball record of 316-165.
Logan has also spent the majority of his career as an assistant football coach in the fall for 30 years and was the defensive coordinator for SSC when the Rocks win the Class 4A state championship in 2009. He currently serves as an assistant coach in football and head golf coach.
In 2007, Logan was selected to coach the South squad in the Crossroads Diamond Club All-Star game where he led the South squad to a 11-3 victory over the north squad. The games are now called the D.M. Howie High School All-Star games are split among the different classifications.
Coach Howie spearheaded the Crossroads Diamond Club to sponsor the state all-star games in 1975 and served as the game’s first coach.