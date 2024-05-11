The Pass Christian Pirates finished higher than any other previous year in the Class 4A state track and field championships held on Monday at Pearl High School.

The Pirates scored 69 points to place third overall out of 30 teams. Caledonia won the boys title with 108 points.

Pass Christian was led by their 4x800m relay team that set a new Class 4A state record with a time of 8:29.67.

Talan Lindmark earned a silver medal in the 800m with a time of 2:01.29.

Other medalists include Landon Laphand who earned a bronze medal in the 400m with a time of 49.51 and Ryland Shoulders with a bronze in the 200m with a time of 22.60.

Other competitors for the Pirates include Edoardo Gherardelli (3200m, 7th, 11:51.74), Hardy Belt (110m hurdles, 7th, 16.88; high jump, 6th, 5’ 10”), Ollie Bailey (1600m, 7th, 5:18.94; 800m, 7th, 2:08.65), Mikhai Trotter (long jump, 4th, 21’ 3 1/4”), Perry Williams (triple jump, 7th, 43’ 3 1/4”), Zach Robinson (pole vault, 4th, 9’ 6”), Landon Hall (high jump, 4th, 6’ 2”), Tristin Jones (400m, 6th, 51.84), the 4x200m relay team (5th, 1:31.93), and the 4x400m relay team (5th, 3:32.59).