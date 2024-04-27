Gazebo Gazette

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) announced Friday, April 26, 2024 that beginning Wednesday, May 1, 2024, all waters south of the Intracoastal Waterway and west of the Gulfport Ship Channel in Mississippi territorial waters are closed to shrimping.

The annual closure takes effect at 12:01 a.m.

Mississippi territorial waters south of the ICW and east of the Gulfport Ship Channel will remain open to shrimping as provided by law and the regulations of the MDMR.

All rules set forth in regulations of the MDMR are to be in full force and effect and all boats engaged in catching or transporting shrimp in or from the waters of the State of Mississippi must be legally licensed.

For more information, call the MDMR at 228-374-5000 or the Mississippi Shrimp Information Hotline at 866-938-7295.

Additionally, the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ), through its Beach Monitoring Program, has issued a beach water contact advisories for Waveland Beach, Bay St. Louis Beach, and Gulfport Harbor Beach.

The beaches are not closed; however, there may be an increased risk of illness associated with swimming in this area. When water samples show that bacteria levels are safe for contact, the advisory will be lifted.

Again, an ADVISORY has been ISSUED for:

Waveland Beach — the affected area is from Oak Blvd. east to Favre St. (Station 3)

Bay St. Louis Beach — the affected area is from the Box Culvert east to Ballantine St. (Station 4)

Gulfport Harbor Beach — the affected area is from 20th Ave. east to Thornton Ave. (Station 9)

Advisories REMAIN in effect for:

Pass Christian West Beach — the affected area is from Fort Henry Ave. east to Elliot St. (Station 5)

Pass Christian Central Beach — the affected area is from Henderson Ave. east to Hiern Ave. (Station 6)

Pass Christian East Beach — the affected area is from Espy Ave. east to Hayden Ave. (Station 7)

Long Beach — the affected area is from Oak Garden Ave. east to Girard Ave. (Station 7A)

Gulfport West Beach — the affected area is from Marie Ave. east to Camp Ave. (Station 8)

Swimmers are reminded that the Beach Task Force has a standing recommendation that swimming should not occur during or within 24 hours of significant rainfall.

More information about the Mississippi Beach Monitoring Program and the location of beach sampling stations is available here.

To be included in a public group list to receive beach advisories directly, text “MDEQbeach” to (833)259-4545 or follow MDEQ on Twitter: @MDEQ.

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is dedicated to enhancing, protecting and conserving marine interests of the state by managing all marine life, public trust wetlands, adjacent uplands and waterfront areas to provide for the optimal commercial, recreational, educational and economic uses of these resources consistent with environmental concerns and social changes. Visit the DMR online at dmr.ms.gov.