Gazebo Gazette

Do you have plants in your yard or garden that you no longer need? Would you like to pick up some new plants for your yard? Do you love “pass along” plants?

Join the Garden Program at the Pass Christian Public Library on Thursday, May 9th from 10am-1pm for a Plant Swap! Bring a plant, cutting or seeds to the library and trade your item(s) for a new plant(s) or seed(s) brought by someone else. This event will happen rain or shine!

Everyone is welcome to attend. This event is free and open to the public. The event will take place under the portico near the library. The Pass Christian Library is located at 111 Hiern Avenue in Pass Christian.

For further information, please call the Pass Christian Library at 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/events/937835671080824