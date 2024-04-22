Gazebo Gazette

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College announced the launch of its Telecommunications Tower Training program with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the West Harrison County Center in Long Beach on April 17. The event marked a significant milestone for MGCCC and the local community, symbolizing the college’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the telecommunications industry.

The decision to initiate the Telecommunications Tower Training program was based on the recommendation of an Industry-specific advisory committee, which identified the critical need for industry-driven training to develop a safe, skilled, and highly qualified workforce capable of meeting the growing demands of the telecommunications sector regionally and locally.

With an expected employment growth of 14 percent in Mississippi through 2030, telecommunication line workers are vital contributors to the state’s economy.

MGCCC is proud to be one of only eight community colleges in the nation offering Telecommunication Tower Training and the sole institution providing training on three different types of towers: Self Supporter, Monopole, and Guyed Wire. Additionally, the college boasts an indoor training tower, providing students with hands-on learning experiences in a controlled environment.

Dr. Jonathan Woodward, Vice President of Teaching & Learning/Community Campus, welcomed guests to the ceremony, emphasizing the importance of industry partnerships in driving educational initiatives. Dr. Mary S. Graham, President of MGCCC, delivered remarks highlighting the significance of the new facility in empowering students to excel in the telecommunications industry.

Jimmy Miller, President and Owner of Millerco, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with MGCCC, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between industry and education in preparing students for successful careers in telecommunications. Kevin Kennedy, President, CEO, and Coach of Warriors4Wireless, echoed these sentiments, underscoring the role of education and training in addressing the growing demand for skilled professionals in the telecommunications sector.

As MGCCC continues to invest in cutting-edge facilities and resources, it remains committed to providing students with the skills, knowledge, and expertise needed to thrive in today’s dynamic workforce.