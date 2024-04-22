by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

After the city of Long Beach recognized a representative from CASA of Harrison County for April as the month of Child Abuse Prevention & Awareness, the Long Beach High school Bearcat Belles Dance Team, and the city dispatch for National Public Safety Telecommunications Week, the Board of Aldermen unanimously appointed Frank “Frankie” Castiglia, Jr. to the Long Beach School Board of Trustees Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

“We appreciate all of the qualified applicants we have had for the school board positions the last few years,” said Long Beach Mayor George Bass. “Frankie is a great community guy that will be a great addition to the school board.”

Castiglia grew up in Long Beach, Mississippi where he currently resides. A graduate of Long Beach High School, he continued with higher education at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College followed by The University of Southern Mississippi.

In April 2019, Frankie retired from Mississippi Power after a stellar 35-year career in departments ranging from Purchasing to Marketing to Facilities and finally Legislative Affairs. His volunteerism on behalf of service to the company included being an active member of Mississippi Power’s Renew Our Rivers Program, the United Way, and the Community Connection.

Frankie has the distinction of being the longest-serving board member of the Harrison County Development Commission having begun his tenure more than 25 years ago. In addition to being the commission’s current president, he has been chair of The Marketing and Engineering/Maintenance Committee and a board member of Associated General Contractors.

Community service continues to play a primary role in Frankie’s life as does his faith. He is actively involved in the St. Thomas Catholic Church as a member of the Building Committee and of the Parish Council. And in 2018, Frankie was honored with the Aline Doherty Citizen of the Year award presented to a community leader who embodies not only honesty and integrity but the “the spirit of Long Beach.”

“We are so thrilled to extend a warm welcome to our newest board member, Mr. Frankie Castiglia. With a wealth of experience and a deep-rooted commitment to both the Long Beach School District and our community, Mr. Castiglia brings invaluable insight and enthusiasm to our Bearcat family,” expressed Long Beach School District Superintendent Dr. Talia Lock. “His impressive background, coupled with his genuine passion for education and community development, promises to enrich the educational journey of our students. I am confident that his expertise, dedication, and love for our school and community will greatly benefit all those within our district. As a ‘System of Excellence,’ we are proud to have Mr. Castiglia join our team, and we are excited to continue our journey of success with him by our side!”

Castiglia fills the vacancy left by former school board trustee Tom Carpenter. After being reappointed for his second five-year term on the Long Beach Board of Trustees in early February, Carpenter gave the city Board of Aldermen and the Long Beach School District a letter of resignation Tuesday, February 20, 2024. According to the letter, Carpenter recently changed law firms to one with the school board’s counsel, Jim Simpson.

As a defense attorney in the same law firm (Wise Carter in Gulfport) with Simpson, Carpenter asked the Ethics Commission if it would be possible to hold on to this position. Officials told Carpenter it was not in good faith to be in this position, so he sent the letter to the city of Long Beach first to submit the letter of resignation.

Ward 1 Alderman Patrick Bennett recused himself from the vote because of his employment with the Long Beach School District and Ward 5 Alderman Mike Brown abstained due to personal reasons, which prevented him from attending the interviews.