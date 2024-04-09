Mental health is a priority for everyone in the Magnolia State, not just people that can financially look for a solution.

According to the 988 Study Commission Report from the Mississippi Department of Mental Health, 431,000 adults in Mississippi have a mental health condition and 120,000 adults have a serious mental illness.

The report provides an emphasis that mental health impacts every single Mississippian. Mental illness impacts our family, friends, neighbors, church members, and more. It does not discriminate. So, the purpose of this column is to suggest potential solutions, not discuss the obvious.

One prime example came in 2019, when the Harrison County Board of Supervisors (the second-largest county in the state) contracted with the Pine Belt Mental Healthcare as a region, along with Hancock and Stone counties, because of poor finances and resources provided at the mental health center in Gulfport. It has been reported the CSU in Pine Belt has denied a few court-ordered indigent residents due to lack of beds and health reasons.

In November 2021, the Supervisors authorized execution of service agreements with Oceans Behavioral Hospital and Gulfport Behavioral Health System unanimously, for the treatment and housing of indigent county residents if Pine Belt Mental Healthcare was not available.