Gazebo Gazette

Acadian Ambulance Service is beginning 911 emergency response service in Harrison County and the cities of D’Iberville, Long Beach, and Pass Christian, effective 7:00 a.m. May 1, 2024.

Acadian brings a fleet of 13 ambulances dedicated to serving the county and cities. Acadian is providing specialty care transport (SCT) capabilities, including SCT paramedics, advanced ventilatory equipment, and capability for full hemodynamic monitoring. In addition, Acadian is operating specialized ambulances equipped for bariatric patients, featuring an extra-wide stretcher, winch, ramp system and tarp designed for patient comfort and safety.

Acadian has two stations within Harrison County, as well as ambulance posting points throughout the County and cities to allow efficient operations and rapid response times. Additionally, Acadian has arranged for a Quick Response Vehicle (QRV) to be based at a fire station in northern Harrison County, which will assist rural emergency responses.

“We are proud to have served the residents of Jackson County for 24 years, and we are confident in our ability to bring the same level of commitment and service to the residents of Harrison County and the cities of D’Iberville, Long Beach, and Pass Christian,” said Acadian Ambulance President Justin Back.

Acadian has been accredited continuously since 1995 by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services (CAAS), signifying the “gold standard” determined by the ambulance industry to be essential in a modern EMS provider. CAAS standards are designed to increase operational efficiency and clinical quality.

Prior to the start of operations, Harrison County and the cities tested and verified that Acadian’s 911 answering system is online and operating, helping to ensure a seamless transition of services. They also confirmed that Acadian’s Lifenet system for sending EKGs to Memorial Hospital was functioning, which helps shorten the amount of time it takes to treat critical heart attack patients.

Damon Wilson will serve as operations manager for Harrison County. A native of Harrison County, Damon has been with Acadian Ambulance for 21 years and also oversees operations for Jackson County and the Northshore region in Louisiana.

Acadian has welcomed more than 70 employees to its Gulf Coast operations.

As part of its commitment to long-term staffing solutions, Acadian and its training division, the National EMS Academy, will begin offering local EMT classes on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Local first-responding agencies will be offered seats in these classes to boost their EMS capabilities.

The National EMS Academy is also launching a local accelerated EMT class in July. The rigorous program allows students to complete EMT training in approximately seven weeks, whereas a traditional EMT class takes approximately four months. Students accepted into the accelerated program will be paid while they are in school, then become an EMT once they complete the course, pass the National Registry exam, and obtain state licensure.

For more on Acadian’s training opportunities, visit www.BecomeAMedic.com.

In another effort to ease the transition of service providers on Harrison County, Long Beach, Pass Christian, and D’Iberville residents, Acadian is offering special opportunities to join its Membership program.

Residents who held an active membership with AMR will be offered a complimentary Membership with Acadian Ambulance beginning May 1, 2024, through the remainder of the current coverage period, August 31, 2024, with the opportunity to renew for the 2024-2025 coverage period.

Harrison County, Long Beach, Pass Christian, and D’Iberville residents who may not have had a membership with the previous provider, but would like to purchase an Acadian Membership, may do so now and receive benefits through the remainder of the current coverage period and the 2024-2025 coverage period.

For more on Acadian Ambulance Membership, visit www.Acadian.com/membership.

Acadian reminds the public to continue to call 911 for emergencies. Facilities who would like to request non-emergency transportation for their patients should call Acadian at 800-259-1111.

Acadian Ambulance is one of the largest ambulance services in the nation, providing transportation and medical service to areas in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Tennessee. It is employee-owned and accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services, and its sister division, Acadian Air Med, is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems.