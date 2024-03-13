Gazebo Gazette

Last Thursday, March 7, 2024, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cory Green, who is homeless, in Gulfport, Miss. on one felony count of vehicle burglary.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Matt Haley, county deputies responded to Rocking C’ Truck Lines located on Canal Road in Gulfport, Miss. on a reported vehicle burglary where several items were taken out of a parked 18 wheeler. After reviewing video surveillance from the area, deputies were able to identify and locate Cory Green as the person responsible for the vehicle burglary.

The suspect was arrested for the vehicle burglary and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility

Green was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one count of vehicle burglary. The suspect is being held in lieu of a $5,000.00 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.