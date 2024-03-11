Notice is hereby given that the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of the City of Pass Christian will hold a public hearing on April 23, 2024, at 6:00 PM at the Municipal Complex at 105 Hiern Avenue, Pass Christian, MS, for the purpose of receiving public input for a Plan for Redistricting the City Ward lines as a result of the 2020 Census information.

Maps of the proposed redistricting are on file and may be inspected at the Office of the City Clerk at City Hall, 200 West Scenic Drive, Pass Christian, MS, during regular business hours. Any citizen or other interested person may submit written comments concerning the proposed plans for redistricting to the Office of the City Clerk no later than April 22, 2024.

Ron Duckworth

City Clerk