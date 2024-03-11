Open Public Meeting Advertisement for The City of Long Beach, Harrison County Hazard Mitigation Plan

On March 19, 2024, the Mayor and Board of Aldermen will hold a meeting to adopt the MEMA District 9 Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan which includes the City of Long Beach, Harrison County and all of its incorporated municipalities, as well as several other neighboring counties. This plan is intended to help protect the citizens of the City of Long Beach and reduce any risk to hazards.

The plan is available for public review and comment at City Hall

And online at the following website: cityoflongbeachms.info

If you have any questions or comments, they can be directed through the Long Beach Building Official’s Office at 228-863-1554 or mgundlach@cityoflongbeachms.com.