PUBLIC NOTICE is given by the City of Pass Christian, Mississippi, that a public hearing will be held by the City of Pass Christian Planning Commission on Tuesday, March 26th, 2024 at 4:00 PM in the Pass Christian Municipal Courtroom, 105 Hiern Avenue, Pass Christian, Mississippi, on the application of Jeffrey and Amy Steiner requesting a variance for front load parking.

The property is situated at 225 Magnolia Avenue (Tax Parcel No. 0313F-03-011.000), also described as Lots 3 & 4, Magnolia Avenue Addition, in the City of Pass Christian, Mississippi, a T3R Transect Zone. The recommendation of the Planning Commission on this matter will be reviewed by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen at a public hearing on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 6:00 PM in the Pass Christian Municipal Courtroom, 105 Hiern Avenue, Pass Christian, Mississippi.

All interested persons are invited to attend and participate at such hearings. Written comments or objections must be filed with the Zoning Office no later than the close of business on Monday, March 25, 2024, or may be addressed as follows:

City of Pass Christian

Zoning Office

200 W. Scenic Drive

Pass Christian, MS 39571

For additional information please contact the City Community Development Director, Mark Savasta, at (228) 452-3316.