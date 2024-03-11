The City of Pass Christian announces it is currently accepting resumes for consideration for the appointment of School Board Trustee for the Pass Christian School District for a five-year term that will commence on or about April 2, 2024.

A person must be a bona fide resident and a qualified elector of the Pass Christian School District to be eligible to hold the office of trustee. No person who is a member of the governing body or an employee of the City, who is a member of the county board of education, who is a trustee of any public, private or sectarian school or college located in the county, inclusive of the Pass Christian school district, or who is a teacher in the school district, shall be eligible for appointment to the board of trustees.

Interested individuals may submit resumes at Pass Christian City Hall or mail same to the City of Pass Christian, Attention: Mayor, 200 W. Scenic Dr., Pass Christian, MS. 39571, to be received by close of business on or before March 20, 2024.

The Mayor will review resumes and will make a recommendation to the Board of Aldermen of qualified candidates. The Mayor and Board of Aldermen will conduct interviews of qualified candidates on March 26, 2024, at 6:00PM at the Municipal Complex Board meeting room at 105 Hiern Avenue, Pass Christian, MS 39571.

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen will make a final decision on the appointment of the School Board Trustee at the City’s Board meeting on April 2, 2024, beginning at 6:00PM.