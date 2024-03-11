ADVERTISEMENT FOR REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR GENERAL ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR ARPA/MCWI AND GOMESA PROJECTS CITY OF LONG BEACH

The City of Long Beach, Mississippi, will receive sealed bids of Statements of Qualifications at City Hall, 201 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach, MS 39571, until 2:00 P.M.,

March 27, 2024 which will then be referred to a selection committee appointed by the Mayor with a recommendation to be presented at a later meeting of the Mayor and Board

of Aldermen for the following:

Overall design, construction administration, inspection services and Engineering Consultation services for the City’s Projects: