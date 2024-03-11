ADVERTISEMENT FOR REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR GENERAL ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR ARPA/MCWI AND GOMESA PROJECTS CITY OF LONG BEACH
📜 DOWNLOAD FULL ANNOUNCEMENT
The City of Long Beach, Mississippi, will receive sealed bids of Statements of Qualifications at City Hall, 201 Jeff Davis Ave., Long Beach, MS 39571, until 2:00 P.M.,
March 27, 2024 which will then be referred to a selection committee appointed by the Mayor with a recommendation to be presented at a later meeting of the Mayor and Board
of Aldermen for the following:
Overall design, construction administration, inspection services and Engineering Consultation services for the City’s Projects:
- Parkwood – Drainage Improvements
- Park Row – Drainage Improvements
- Briarwood – Drainage Infrastructure Repairs
- Magnolia/Trautman Bayou Drainage Infrastructure Repairs
- Any other projects funded under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA); and the Mississippi Municipality & County Infrastructure Grant program (MCWI) and amendments thereto and/or other Grant Funding Sources for such project