The City of Long Beach, Mississippi, will receive bids for: EDMUND DRIVE SUBDIVISION WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS at the Office of City Clerk located at City Hall, 201 Jeff Davis Avenue, (P.O. Box 929) Long Beach, Mississippi, 39560, during normal office hours at any time prior to 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Following the designated time to submit, Bids will then be publicly opened and read aloud.

Bids are invited for all materials, labor, tools, and services necessary to install the EDMUND DRIVE SUBDIVISION WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS per the design shown on the Construction Plans and as described in the Contract Specifications. The project generally consists of the installation of approximately 2100 linear feet of water system improvements in Edmund Drive Subdivision and the installation of approximately 300 linear feet of drainage system improvements and associated work.

Contract Documents, including Drawings and Technical Specifications, are on file at the Office of City Clerk, at City Hall, Long Beach, Mississippi. Official bid documents can be downloaded from and electronic bids may be submitted at www.longbeachmsbids.com. Bid documents can also be obtained from www.overstreetengplans.com. For information regarding website registration, log-in and purchase of bid documents, or the electronic bidding process, please contact Plan House at (228) 248-0181.