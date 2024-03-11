The City of Long Beach, Mississippi, will receive bids for: CLOWER / KUYRKENDALL PUMP STATION IMPROVEMENTS at the Office of City Clerk located at City Hall, 201 Jeff Davis Avenue, (P.O. Box 929) Long Beach, Mississippi, 39560, during normal office hours at any time prior to 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Following the designated time to submit, Bids will then be publicly opened and read aloud.

Bids are invited for all materials, labor, tools, and services necessary to install the CLOWER / KUYRKENDALL PUMP STATION IMPROVEMENTS per the design shown on the Construction Plans and as described in the Contract Specifications. The project generally consists of rehabilitating the existing pump station by replacing pumps, valves, electrical equipment, site work, installing guide rails, replacing the top of the wet well and access hatches, and associated work. The work also includes the construction of approximately 500 linear feet of force main installation and associated restoration.

Contract Documents, including Drawings and Technical Specifications, are on file at the Office of City Clerk, at City Hall, Long Beach, Mississippi. Official bid documents can be downloaded from and electronic bids may be submitted at www.longbeachmsbids.com. Bid documents can also be obtained from www.overstreetengplans.com. For information regarding website registration, log-in and purchase of bid documents, or the electronic bidding process, please contact Plan House at (228) 248-0181.