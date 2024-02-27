Gazebo Gazette

Science Café on the Coast is a collaboration between The University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast Libraries, Harrison County Library System, Long Beach Public Library, the Hancock County Library System, Infinity Science Center and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Science Café on the Coast will host a presentation on “In the Shadow of the Big Red Eye-Searching for Big Foot” on Monday, March 4th at 5:30pm at the Long Beach City Hall.

Our presenter will be Mike Familant, Bigfoot researcher and producer of the documentary series, “In the Shadow of Big Red Eye.” He will share his experiences researching and tracking down the truth behind North America’s most iconic cryptid, Bigfoot.

Mike has been researching this amazing creature for over 13 years. He will exhibit some extraordinary evidence backed by facts which he and his team have collected throughout his journey.

This event offers those with minimal background in science the chance to meet and discuss scientific issues in a relaxed social setting. Admission is free and open to the public with light refreshments available.

The Long Beach City Hall is located at 201 Jeff Davis Avenue in Long Beach, Mississippi. For further information, please call Librarian Denise Saucier at 228-863-0711 or email dsaucier@longbeach.lib.ms.us

https://www.facebook.com/events/403258099025367