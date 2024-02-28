Gazebo Gazette

The Pass Christian Public Library and the Pass Christian Garden Club are partnering to host a garden program on “Satisfying Succulents” with Dr. Gaye Winter on Thursday, March 7th at 1pm.

Dr. Winter will talk about various succulents and how to maintain them.

This program is free and everyone is welcome to attend. The Pass Christian Library is located at 111 Hiern Avenue in Pass Christian.

For further information, please call the Pass Christian Library at 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1848320575606346