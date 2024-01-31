We here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast are looking forward to the upcoming year, where we will be continuing with millions of Catholics across the country in year two of The National Eucharistic Revival.

There will be thousands joining us along the Gulf Coast in the Summer of 2024.

With this in mind, I thought I would try to give everyone an overall perspective and plan for this so badly needed historic event.

What is the National Eucharistic Revival?

The National Eucharistic Revival is a three-year initiative, started by the U.S. Bishops that looks to inspire, educate, and unite our people in a more intimate relationship with Jesus in the Eucharist and to reconsecrate the heart of our nation.

The goal is to create a movement of Catholics across the United States, healed, converted, formed, and unified by an encounter with Jesus in the Eucharist — and then sent out in mission ‘for the life of the world.’”

For years, studies have shown that Catholics misunderstand the meaning of the Eucharist, seeing it as a mere symbol and not the Body and Blood of Jesus Christ.

In fact, the estimates showed as many as 85% believed this. As the Eucharist is Jesus’ abiding presence in our lives, as the source and summit of our faith, we needed to find a way to bring Jesus to the center of our worship.

This Eucharistic Revival is the tool being used to do so. The first year of the revival focused on Diocesan renewal. Individual dioceses across the country offered events this past year, to promote and inspire understanding of the Eucharist.

It focused on diocesan renewal through bishops, formation of diocesan teams, priests and base work to support parishes. The second year of the revival, which we are now in, is dedicated to encouraging eucharistic devotion at the parish level…in general, a parish and community renewal of sorts.