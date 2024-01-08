by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm
Following their recognition at the recent Long Beach Board of Aldermen first meeting Tuesday, January 4, 2024, an agenda item was approved from the agenda for improvement of South Forrest Park.
Boy Scout Troop 205 representative, Matthew Kruk stepped forward and explained an Eagle Scout project, which he requested the Mayor and Board of Aldermen would allow him to place picnic tables and refurbish the current trash in the middle of South Forrest Park.
Long Beach Mayor George Bass thanked Kruk for his willingness to help improve the city and acknowledged his appreciation for the Troop stepping forward to present this idea.
After thanking Kruk and the rest of the Troop present at the meeting, the Board unanimously approved the foregoing request. Bass mentioned to Kruk that the city Recreation or Public Works Departments would help if needed and to provide their contact information.
Ward 6 Alderman Pete Mc- Goey was absent from the meeting.
Photo by Hunter Dawkins/ The Gazebo Gazette.