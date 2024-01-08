Following their recognition at the recent Long Beach Board of Aldermen first meeting Tuesday, January 4, 2024, an agenda item was approved from the agenda for improvement of South Forrest Park.

Boy Scout Troop 205 representative, Matthew Kruk stepped forward and explained an Eagle Scout project, which he requested the Mayor and Board of Aldermen would allow him to place picnic tables and refurbish the current trash in the middle of South Forrest Park.