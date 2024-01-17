Gazebo Gazette

On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department arrested Chase Lizana and Grace Anderson of Gulfport, Miss. for commercial burglary charges along with additional.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Matt Haley, Tuesday, January 16, 2024, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to A Plus Storage located on Canal Road in Gulfport for a report of two storage units being burglarized. Harrison County Sheriff’s Investigators were notified shortly after by Long Beach Police Department that they had stopped a stolen vehicle and located items matching the items stolen in the commercial burglary. Long Beach Police Department identified the suspects as Chase Lizana and Grace Anderson.

Upon further investigation, Harrison County Sheriff’s Investigators determined that Chase Lizana and Grace Anderson were responsible for the burglaries. After arrest, the suspects were transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Chase Lizana and Grace Anderson were booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with two counts of Commercial Burglary. Additionally, both were charged with one count of grand larceny while Anderson was given to two separate misdemeanor measures

Each suspect is being held in lieu of a $50,000.00 bond each set by Justice Court Judge Nick Patano.