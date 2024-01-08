by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm
After the early morning swearing-in of all elected county officials at the Harrison County Courthouse in Gulfport, the Board of Supervisors conducted their first meeting Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Recently elected District 1 Supervisor Dan Cuevas and District 5 Supervisor Nathan Barrett were present along with District 3 Supervisor Dr. Marlin Ladner.
District 2 Supervisor Rebecca Powers was available for a short time on the telephone due to family illness followed by District 4 Supervisor Kent Jones absence for most of the meeting.
The first act was electing Ladner President of the board for the year 2024 and Barrett was selected Vice-President. Board Attorney Tim C. Holleman was approved by the existing board for 2024 and the department heads were reap-pointed after.
Filling the vacancy of the County Administrator was up in the air due to the retirement of Pam Ulrich, but the board chose former sheriff Troy Peterson in an interim role.
Holleman expressed the need to appoint as a consultant because the county pay would affect Peterson’s state retire- ment. Once the board was informed, Peterson was unanimously approved for the vacant position.
Peterson worked for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department for 30 years; including the last eight as sheriff and no deadline was given on the interim capacity.
Several board members were appointed to membership of agencies that have county concerns followed by an incoming sheriff report.
The new Harrison County Sheriff Matt Haley addressed the public, informing that there were 748 inmates currently at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center along with 31 federal prisoners. On a routine action, the Board authorized the sheriff’s office to sell one Glock Model 22 to retiring Sheriff Peterson for a $1 fee since this feature is allowed by state law.