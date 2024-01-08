After the early morning swearing-in of all elected county officials at the Harrison County Courthouse in Gulfport, the Board of Supervisors conducted their first meeting Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Recently elected District 1 Supervisor Dan Cuevas and District 5 Supervisor Nathan Barrett were present along with District 3 Supervisor Dr. Marlin Ladner.

District 2 Supervisor Rebecca Powers was available for a short time on the telephone due to family illness followed by District 4 Supervisor Kent Jones absence for most of the meeting.

The first act was electing Ladner President of the board for the year 2024 and Barrett was selected Vice-President. Board Attorney Tim C. Holleman was approved by the existing board for 2024 and the department heads were reap-pointed after.