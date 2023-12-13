by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

Following a brief emergency meeting at Long Beach City Hall Wednesday, December 13, 2023, the city of Long Beach expressed a commencement of lease negotiations with a casino developer for a portion of land in the harbor. After a lengthy executive session, City Attorney Steve Simpson read out the matters for what occurred:

“The details were discussion of lease negotiations regarding the Long Beach Harbor with a potential casino tenant.”

Once the meeting adjourned, the Friendly City released a statement saying, “This marks the initial stage of discussions, emphasizing that no agreements have been finalized. We value community input and transparency throughout the process.”

The city of Long Beach closed with a request asking the community to stay tuned for any future updates as they are working to explore potential opportunities.