by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

After a successful year in the new gymnasium and being named District 4-5A Coach of the Year, shocking news that the Long Beach Girls Head Basketball Coach Jackie Martin-White officially resigned November from the school district. Before the Long Beach School District meeting Tuesday, December 12, 2023, the Lady Bearcats had a record of 6-6.

Prior to being hired by Long Beach in April of 2022, Martin-White was at Hinds Community College where she served as the Head Women’s Basketball Coach since 2018. Before Hinds, White coached at Warren Central High School with a 130-116 recor.

During the board of trustees meeting, Jermille Fluker was named the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2023-24 basketball season. Previously, Fluker had a little coaching experience, but was better known for playing.

Fluker scored over 25 points per game as a senior at Long Beach and signed with Dillard University in 2010. This is Fluker’s first head coaching job.