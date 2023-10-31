Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College will honor Alumni Hall of Fame, Sam Owen Award and Spirit of Gulf Coast honorees at the annual Homecoming celebration on October 28 at the Per- kinston Campus.

Along with the football game against Hinds Community College at 3:30 p.m. at A.L. May Memorial Stadium, Homecoming festivities will include the annual Clem Dellenger Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, October 27, at Hickory Hill Country Club in Gautier, and a full day of activities on Saturday, October 28 on the Perkinston Campus.

For more information on Homecoming Activities, visit mgccc.edu/ homecoming.

The following individuals are being honored during Homecoming:

Leonard L. Bentz, Sr.

Sam Owen Award

A Perkinston Campus alumnus, Leonard L. Bentz, Sr. attended Perkinston College in 1961-1963. He commuted via bus from his hometown of Pass Christian to the campus each day.

In 2015, he was appointed to the MGCCC Board of Trustees, and has used that platform to advocate for the college and encourage his family members and others to attend.