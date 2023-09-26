by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

In five games, the Pass Christian Pirates football team has given up only 48 points. Friday night, September 22, 2023, was no different for the Pass High defense, which only allowed three first half points in a dominating 41-3 homecoming victory over last non-region opponent Northeast Jones.

“I thought we played well Friday,” said Pass Christian High School Head Football Coach Jeff Stockstill, in his first year coming off back-to-back MHSAA state championships at Scott Central High School. “The guys were solid in all three phases, but we need to have another good week of practice going into district play.”

The Pirates (4-1) scored touchdowns in every quarter of the game, including three in the first quarter on two runs by Pass Christian Running Back Jacquez Alexander-Dedeaux and one 30-yard reception by Terry Patton, Jr. from Quarterback Ladd Scriber. Despite missing an extra point, the Pirates were ahead 20-0 after the first quarter.

Even though the Pirates allowed a short field goal from NE Jones, Pass Christian marched down the field to score their final touchdown of the half on a 2-yard run by All-Purpose Specialist Patton, Jr. Placekicker Cooper Schatzle converted the last extra point before the half to post a 27-3 lead in favor of the Pirates.

Things did not get easier for the Tigers in the second half, as the Pass Christian defensive unit did not allow any point and finished with 19 tackles for loss, 5 hurries, a sack and one fumble recovery.

The final two touchdowns were off an 18-yard touchdown pass from Scriber to Receiver Anthony James and an Alexander-Dedeaux 4-yard touchdown run to put an exclamation point on the homecoming victory.

Senior Signal-Caller Scriber was 8-12 for 149 yards passing, two touchdowns and an interception. Alexander-Dedeaux led Pass Christian offensively with three touchdowns rushing, 214 yards and 22 attempts from the ground.

Patton, Jr. led the Pirates receiving with 73 yards on 3 receptions and a touchdown but ran for another score. James caught 3 passes for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Karsten Mooney tied the team in tackles from his linebacker position along with a recovered fumble and three tackles for a loss. Pirates Senior Defensive Tackle Jayden Acker also had 7 tackles and 5 tackles for loss

The Pass Christian Pirates will host their first division game against the Greene County Wildcats Friday, September 29, 2023 at the Francis McDonald Stadium. Last year, the Pirates suffered a tough 33-17 loss in Leakesville and are 1-9 against them historically. The game will begin at 7pm.

(Photos by Aimee Cronan/The Gazebo Gazette via Associated Press)