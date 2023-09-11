by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

After holding the Purvis Tornadoes to zero points last week, the Pass Christian Pirates football team put together another shutout against Pearl River Central (PRC) 42-0 Friday, September 8, 2023. The undefeated Pirates played its first road game in Carriere, Miss. finishing with 330 total yards and not letting the Blue Devils cross the goal line.

“Proud of the team’s effort, especially in the second half,” said Pass Christian High School Head Football Coach Jeff Stockstill, who has lost only two games in the last three years after leaving Scott Central where he won back-to-back state championships. “We showed up and took care of business.”

In the opening possession, the Pirates (3-0) Defensive Tackle Jayden Acker blocked a PRC punt and was recovered at the 30-yard line. Shortly after, Pass Christian Quarterback Ladd Scriber found Receiver Terry Patton, Jr. on an 18-yard touchdown pass. With Karsten Mooney’s conversion of the extra point, Pass Christian took the lead 7-0.

No offensive action happened on either side for the rest of the quarter, but the Pirates provided a solid defense by having a few tackles for loss along with a sack.

With under three minutes remaining in the half, Pass Christian provided an offensive clinic with a few decent size runs by Jacquez Alexander-Dedeaux & Anthony James before Scriber threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Receiver Cooper Schatzle for a halftime lead 14-0.

The second half belonged to the Pirates, who score 28 unanswered points with three rushing touchdowns from Patton, Alexander-Dedeaux, Mikhail Trotter and a 16-yard touchdown between Scriber to Anthony James.

Six defensive players for the Pirates had over five tackles, but Braylon Laneaux led the team with 8 tackles. Pass Christian Linebacker Zalondre Smith had 7 tackles, 1 sack and 3 hurries while Defensive Back Micah McKay finished with 5 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and 1 sack.

Offensively, Scriber threw for 150 yards on 10-19 passing, but tossed three touchdowns. Alexander-Dedeaux ran for 120 yards on twelve carries and score to lead the Pirates on the ground.

Patton led Pass Christian receiving with 77 yards on 6 catches and 1 touchdown through the air. Additionally, he ran another score in from 2 yards.

The Pirates will play their second consecutive road game against cross-town rival, St. Stanislaus Catholic (SSC), in the “Battle for the Bridge” at Brother Philip Memorial Stadium in Bay St. Louis, Miss. This will be the 48th game between the two schools with SSC having a 24-21-2 lead. Game time is scheduled for 7pm.