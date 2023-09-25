Gazebo Gazette
The annual Butterflies in the Pass Monarch Festival will feature Carmen Parra, a famous artist from Mexico who includes Monarch Butterflies in her artwork, as she paints with children at the festival.
Miss Parra will serve as the “Godmother” of the festival this year and will be sharing her stories of living near the overwintering Monarchs.
A lot of the festival exhibits will feature arts and crafts, so be sure to dress children appropriately or bring an oversized t-shirt that your child can wear when they are crafting.
This year’s festival is coming up on Saturday, September 30th from 10am-1pm in War Memorial Park. The festival will be located near the gazebo and the Billy Bourdin Butterfly Garden and Monarch Way Station inside War Memorial Park.
This event will feature speakers, educational exhibits, hands on activities for all ages and a walking parade for anyone in butterfly regalia (including pets).
The goal of the festival is to educate our community about Monarch butterflies and other pollinators-their benefits, lifecycles, and what we can do to help them thrive.
Pass Christian Public Library is asking those attend- ing to bring lawn chairs (if they are able). Butterfly theme costumes are encouraged!
The Market in the Park will also take place during the festival and will have butterfly themed items for sale. If the weather is bad, the event will be moved to the Pass Christian Library (located at 111 Hiern Avenue).
If you need further information, please call the Pass Christian Public Library at 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com for more information.
Sponsors for this community event include the Pass Christian Library, the Friends of the Pass Christian Library, the City of Pass Christian, Market in the Park, the Pass Christian Garden Club, Coast Coca-Cola Bottling Unit and Pass Christian Main Street.