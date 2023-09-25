The annual Butterflies in the Pass Monarch Festival will feature Carmen Parra, a famous artist from Mexico who includes Monarch Butterflies in her artwork, as she paints with children at the festival.

Miss Parra will serve as the “Godmother” of the festival this year and will be sharing her stories of living near the overwintering Monarchs.

A lot of the festival exhibits will feature arts and crafts, so be sure to dress children appropriately or bring an oversized t-shirt that your child can wear when they are crafting.

This year’s festival is coming up on Saturday, September 30th from 10am-1pm in War Memorial Park. The festival will be located near the gazebo and the Billy Bourdin Butterfly Garden and Monarch Way Station inside War Memorial Park.