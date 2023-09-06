by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

Tuesday night, September 5, 2023, the Pass Christian Board of Aldermen decided to amend the Wastewater Ordinance, which would increase the garbage rate from $14.81 to $23.41 per month. After the unanimous vote by the board, this rate would become effective October 1, 2023.

Pass Christian City Attorney Malcolm Jones answered a few questions by the board before the vote was cast. Jones acknowledged the city would need to increase the rates due to the recent increase from the Harrison County Solid Waste Authority and there would be no choice if they wanted to stay with the Harrison County Utility Authority (HCUA).

According to the city attorney, this was HCUA’s first garbage rate increase in six years.

Ward 2 Alderwoman Regina Charlot raised the question to Jones and Pass Christian Mayor Jimmy Rafferty about how word would get out to the local community about this increase. Both responded that the information would be provided to the local citizens on the city website and through their social media platforms. Alderwoman Charlot requested the rate change be in the local newspaper (The Gazebo Gazette) for the residents.

Additionally, Pass Christian adopted an ordinance revising the minimum monthly water charge for residential and commercial units with water meters in excess of two inches and usage of more than 25,000 gallons per month.

The budget resolution is scheduled to be adopted Thursday, September 7, 2023 and the details will be provided in the next edition.