Gazebo Gazette

On Monday morning, September 25, 2023, the arrest of 16 year old juvenile who lived Gulfport, Miss. on one felony count of Shooting into a Dwelling.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, county deputies responded to the report of a shooting into a dwelling in the block of Bert Dedeaux Road in Saucier, Miss. Through the course of the investigation, the juvenile was developed as one of three suspects responsible for the shooting.

The suspect was located at his residence and taken into custody without incident. A search warrant was also executed at the time of his arrest.

After the arrest, the suspect was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one count of Shooting into a Dwelling.

The alleged suspect is being held in lieu of a $400,000.00 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.