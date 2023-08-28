Gazebo Gazette

Students, faculty and staff started their first day at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM)’s Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach, Miss. with hopes for a positive semester.

Dr. Shannon Campbell, Senior Associate Vice President for Coastal Operations, is excited for the return of students on campus and a new academic year.

“The beginning of fall semester brings a sense of optimism and enthusiasm as our students begin their classes and get involved in student organizations. Their futures as Golden Eagles are bright, and we look forward to interacting with them,” said Campbell.

The Lofty Return, Bear Point Bayou Pavilion and the Friendship Oak are landmarks around campus where students could be seen catching up on syllabuses, book requests and getting organized.

Mary-Esther Leckie, a marine biology major and Niquesha Francis, a phycology major are both excited to start a new semester at Gulf Park in Long Beach.

“I’m glad to be back on campus! It’s refreshing to be out of the house doing schoolwork,” said Francis.

“I’m having a great first day! All my classes are interesting,” said Leckie.

Students flooded the Gulf Coast Library to brace the Gulf Coast heat along with utilizing the many resources the library provides during the semester.

Justin Easterday, Education, Human Sciences and Health Librarian of the Gulf Coast Library assist students, faculty and staff with different services around campus.

“Here at the Gulf Coast campus, we are a little bit of a commuter campus,” said Easterday. “The library helps answer any questions students may have. We point the students in the right direction where other student services are. We do a lot of collaboration with faculty and students.”

Additionally, the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) is proud to announce the expansion of its academic faculty for the School of Social Work at the USM Gulf Park campus in Long Beach, with a focus on educating students about the challenges and resilience of coastal communities. This initiative aims to prepare students for the unique situations they may encounter within a coastal community, including the aftermath of natural disasters.

Coastal resilience is symbolic of the precarious position that coastal communities often find themselves in, as well as their ability to rebound and thrive after significant events. With the increasing frequency and intensity of natural disasters, future professionals will require a comprehensive understanding of the complexities involved in working with clients in coastal communities.

Dr. Erica Morgan and Dr. Deslie Bonano-Broussard, each with more than 22 years of experience in a coastal community environment, will be joining the academic faculty at the Gulf Park campus. They have worked closely with patients during challenging times, including the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Their firsthand experience and expertise will provide students with invaluable insights into the unique situations they may encounter when working with clients in coastal communities,” states Dr. Jacob Breland, Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs, Coastal USM.