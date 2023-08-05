For the third consecutive year, The Gazebo Gazette earned awards from the National Newspaper Association (NNA) for its editorial and advertorial content of the year.

Each year, NNA honors the best in community journalism in the Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and the best in community newspaper advertising in the Better Newspaper Advertising Contest. The BNEC and BNAC, together, make up the association’s Better Newspaper Contest.

During last year’s convention, there were 1,333 entries in the Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and 228 entries in the Better Newspaper Advertising Contest for a total of 1,561 entries.

There were 586 awards won by 92 newspapers in 40 states. Established in 1885, the National Newspaper Association (NNA) is the voice of America’s community newspapers and is the one of the largest newspaper associations in the country.