by JT Mitchell, Super Talk Mississippi News Director
For the third consecutive year, The Gazebo Gazette earned awards from the National Newspaper Association (NNA) for its editorial and advertorial content of the year.
Each year, NNA honors the best in community journalism in the Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and the best in community newspaper advertising in the Better Newspaper Advertising Contest. The BNEC and BNAC, together, make up the association’s Better Newspaper Contest.
During last year’s convention, there were 1,333 entries in the Better Newspaper Editorial Contest and 228 entries in the Better Newspaper Advertising Contest for a total of 1,561 entries.
There were 586 awards won by 92 newspapers in 40 states. Established in 1885, the National Newspaper Association (NNA) is the voice of America’s community newspapers and is the one of the largest newspaper associations in the country.
Winners will be recognized at the awards ceremony held Saturday, September, 2023, at NNA’s 137th Annual Convention & Trade Show in Washington, D.C.
The NNA Foundation (NNAF) is the educational arm of the NNA. Its mission is to promote news literacy, protect the First Amendment, and enhance the quality, role and capabilities of community newspapers and community journalists.
“Once again, I am very thankful for the NNA recognizing community newspapers and the important aspect they bring to each town,” expressed The Gazebo Gazette’s publisher/owner, Hunter Dawkins. “Not only writing is recognized but the trust in advertising with local businesses to help promote.”
The Mississippi gulf coast weekly’s winning entries include:
· Best Real Estate Ad, Hunter Dawkins
· Best Sports Column, HunterDawkins
· Community Service Award, Hunter Dawkins
· Best Use of Local Photography in Ads, Jason Platz
· Best Small-Page Ad, Hunter Dawkins
The Gazebo Gazette, which covers Harrison County, is an independent newspaper that is the only one in the state to have won a national award from NNA for the past three years. Before this year, the Gulf Coast weekly earned five awards over a 2 year period.
The Gazette competes in the contest’s Non-Daily Under 5,000 Circulation division.