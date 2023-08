HARRISON COUNTY AND THE CITIES OF BILOXI AND D’IBERVILLE

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI, HARRISON COUNTY

I, SHARON NASH BARNETT, TAX COLLECTOR OF HARRISON COUNTY, IN SAID STATE, WILL SALE TAXES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2022 ON THE LAST MONDAY OF AUGUST (AUGUST 28, 2023) AT 8:30 AM AND ENDING AT 4:30 PM AND CONTINUE FROM DAY TO DAY UNTIL COMPLETED ON THE GOVEASE WEBSITE, WWW.GOVEASE.COM/AUCTIONS.

PURSUANT TO MISSISSIPPI CODE 27-41-49 TO 27-41-89, AS AMENDED BY THE HARRISON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR WILL CONDUCT AN ONLINE TAX SALE. THE GOVEASE WEBSITE WILL ALLOW BIDDERS TO SUBMIT BIDS, VIEW AND DOWNLOAD AUCTION RESULTS.