Gazebo Gazette

The Long Beach Excellence in Education Foundation, in its first year of organization, has funded five $1,000.00 scholarships to LBHS graduating seniors.

To be eligible for consideration, applicants had to possess strong leadership skills, academic achievement, strong work ethic, and community involvement.

The 2023 LBSD Scholarship – Honoring Fred Walker award recipients were Alexander Eleuterius, Jacob Haber, JaneClaire King, Samuel Lynn, and Rowan Sanzin.

The foundation was formed to support the LBSD by supplementing programs for staff and students. During the 2022-2023 school year, the foundation also funded six teacher grants, supported extracurricular activities, and sponsored several staff recognition programs.

The group’s efforts are funded through donations and fundraising. For more information regarding the foundation, contact them at lbexcellenceineducation@gmail.com, or tax-deductible donations may be made at https://bit.ly/LB-EEF.