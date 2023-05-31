Gazebo Gazette

The Long Beach Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway. Tim Schexnayder is a seventeen year old black male who ran away from his residence on 28th Street in Long Beach.

Schexnayder is approximately 6’0” feet tall and weighs 140 lbs.

Anyone with additional information or anyone that has any information as to the whereabouts of this individual is asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-865-1981, their local police department or Crime Stoppers 877-787-5898.