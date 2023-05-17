by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, the Long Beach Police Department arrested Jamarion DeRay McDonald with charges for a felony of Auto Burglary and a misdemeanor for Trespassing.

The arrest stems from an incident that occurred on Pinecrest Avenue in Long Beach at 4:30am on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

McDonald was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and is being held on a $50,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner pending further court action.

Additionally, McDonald has seven pending charges of auto burglary from the Gulfport Police Department. All of these charges are felony counts.

Anyone with any other information regarding these incidents are asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at (228)865-1981 or Crime Stoppers at (877)787-5898.