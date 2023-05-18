Hancock Resource Center is submitting an application to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development for the purpose of obtaining funds to implement a Housing Preservation Grant program for Hancock, west Harrison, and Pearl River Counties. The Housing Preservation Program is designed to assist in the contribution of health and safety, alleviating over-crowding and well-being of residents that contribute to the structural integrity or long-term preservation of a housing unit. Funds will be used to rehabilitate owner-occupied standard single-family houses. The primary goal is to improve housing conditions by correcting housing deficiencies. This includes the removal of health and safety hazards, complying with housing codes and standards and alleviating overcrowded conditions.

A “Statement of Activities” (SOA) is available at Hancock Resource Center, 454 Highway 90 Suite B Waveland, MS 39576, for review by any and all citizens. The SOA can be reviewed at any time between 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday through Thursday. Public comments may be submitted in writing at the same address.

Hancock Resource Center is an Equal Employment Opportunity organization.