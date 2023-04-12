by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

The Pass Christian Isles Italian Open is the largest one day tournament in Pass Christian, Miss. for the PCI Golf Club, which will be hosted on Saturday, April 29, 2023 for their 49th year celebration.

In this celebratory event, a Grand Marshal and Mama Mia are chosen to rule over the day. The first couple was Carey Spence as the Grand Marshal and Fran Rabalais as the Mama Mia.

Shirley Cefalu was the main force for the annual Italian Open that started in 1975. This annual tournament always has made a profitable amount of dollars for the semi-private golf club in the Timber Ridge subdivision of Pass Christian.

Food tables are around the golf course, drinks flow freely, and the Italian music has the spirit of the day during the round. The tournament is an 18-hole two person scramble.

In 1999, the PCI Golf Club celebrated the 25th anniversary in honor of Frank and Shirley Cefalu. Almost 10 years after Hurricane Katrina in 2014, the club honored all of the past Grand Marshals and Mama Mias to rule over the day. This celebration was the 4oth Anniversary of the tournament.

2023’s Grand Marshal is Clay Lesser and the Mama Mia will be LeeAnn Bonney for the 49th annual tournament.

The 49th Italian Open will take place Saturday, April 29, 2023. If interested in playing golf or joining for the social, please contact the Pass Christian Isles Golf Club at (228)452-4851.